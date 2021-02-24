Kleberg County offers COVID-19 vaccines at new clinic

The clinic is set up to give out COVID vaccines only.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County will open its new COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to give out immunizations.

The clinic is opening to serve the community for the next year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten our area.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the clinic was held last week with local leaders and business owners.

The Kleberg County Commissioners Court Vaccine Clinic is located at 1724 Brahma Blvd, Suite 106.

The clinic is by appointment only. Call (361) 595-8577 to sign up for an appointment.

