Kleberg County opening Human Services Building as warm zone for residents this weekend

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County is opening up a warm zone for residents this weekend as freezing temperatures impact the Coastal Bend.

The warm zone will be located at the Human Services Building at 1109 East Santa Gertrudis.

The building will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and close at 3 p.m. Monday. Social distancing and masks will be required. Bedding and snacks will be provided by the American Red Cross.

Anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can call 361-455-5034.