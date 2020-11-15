x
Kleberg County experiencing COVID-19 outbreak, county judge says

56 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday from a 5-day period, state health services told Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid and Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate
Credit: AP
A medical worker adjusts her glove at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing at UTEP Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. The testing drive-thru site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Military Department is expanding COVID-19 testing in Kleberg County after an outbreak has been reported in the county, officials said Sunday. 

56 COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, state health services told Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid and Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate. The cases were totals from a five day period. 

This brings the total of confirmed cases in Kleberg County to 1,121. To date, there have been 54 COVID-19 related deaths, documents show. 

The current active case count is 91.

Testing in Kingsville will be Monday at the Kleberg County & City of Kingsville Joint Regional Testing Site at the JK Northway Expo Center. Testing will take place from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. 

All individuals confirmed with active cases are in isolation and will continue to be monitored, Kleberg County officials said.

Both city and county leaders are stressing the importance of following all CDC guidelines and recommendations. 

"Please remember to social distance, wear masks when distancing is not possible and frequently wash your hands. Stay home if you feel sick and isolate if you test positive for COVID-19," officials posted to their website. 

