Kleberg County schools discuss security measures

Jimmy Loya is the commander for the Kleberg County Attorney Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force. He said that doubling down on safety measures is paramount.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School leaders in Kleberg County are promising armed police on their campuses by the fall.

At the Kingsville Independent School District Administration Building, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid called together all of the superintendents and law-enforcement throughout the county to try and come up with the best safety plan to make sure students are safe as possible when school begins again.

Children arrived early Wednesday morning in Ricardo for summer school. The superintendent there said all county schools need to get on the same page when it comes to improving school safety.

"While we are all a little different, our needs are a little bit different having that collaborative effort in tackling some of these challenges in our schools is the right start," said Gina Garza, Superintendent for Ricardo Independent School District.

Patrica Thornton was another one of the superintendents who was present for the meeting called by the County Judge. The Riviera Superintendent told 3News that she also believes everyone needs to be on the same page. Right now, one of her top priorities is getting an armed officer for her district.

"Currently Riviera ISD does not have an armed security person in the district however it is something we will have for the start of the school year," Thorton said.

Madrid believes armed officers have to be at every school campus throughout the county.

"I'll write a disaster declaration if I have to. But I think it's crucial that the state steps in and funds the schools appropriately and make sure that we have the finance to support them and to get officers in all the schools," Madrid said.

"We've got to make sure that those doors are locked and people who aren't supposed to have access do not have access," Loya said. "And again make those extra patrols where were visible and seen by the community and by the students and faculty and whatever crook might be watching as well."

Kingsville Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez told the County Judge she would like to have a fence around the high school. The judge responded by telling her and everyone in the room that he would like to try and offset the cost of putting in security fencing for all the schools that need it. Just one of the many plans of action now being taken in Kleberg County.

