KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office is helping their community get ready for school. After recognizing a widespread need, they went shopping for some school supplies and are hosting a giveaway on Saturday.

So far they have collected a lot of supplies and they hope to fill around 300 bags. Each package will have grade-appropriate supplies. The event will be first-come-first-serve.

"We do what we can with what we have and, and again, we're here to support our community to show them that we actually care," Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said.

The school supply giveaway will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Southgate Mall in Kingsville, Texas.

