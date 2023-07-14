Kleberg County Sheriff's patrol car flips near Chapman Ranch Wind Farm

The deputy was driving to work when the vehicle veered for an unknown reason, went airborne and flipped over.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Kleberg County Sheriff's Office deputy lost control of his patrol unit and flipped over into a field after losing control of the vehicle Friday morning.

Department of Public Safety Public Information Sgt. Harold Mallory said the deputy was on his way to work, heading west on FM 70 near County Road 63A -- in the area of the Chapman Ranch Wind Farm -- when his 2023 Dodge Charger veered off the roadway to the right and hit a culvert.

The vehicle then went airborne and rolled over onto its top.

Mallory said the deputy was alert and talking to first responders when they arrived. He has not been identified.

He was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline to be be examined for injuries.

DPS is investigating the crash.

