KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kleberg County Sheriff shared with 3News his department's plan of action to deal with the coronavirus in and out of his jail. The plan could possibly include giving out tickets instead of jail time.

Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said there is always a concern about keeping the Kleberg County Jail clean, and now it is more important than ever due to the threat of coronavirus.

The lockup can hold up to 160 prisoners. As of Thursday there were 113 people behind bars. To ensure that conditions are sanitary inside the jail, the sheriff's department has a wide array of cleaning supplies that it uses. Some were recently bought to fight the coronavirus.

They also ordered a new chemical called Razor that will be used in a fog machine and is supposed to kill viruses for 90 days.

"Several weeks back before this really became an issue we preemptively purchased a large stockpile of cleaning supplies," Kirkpatrick said.

While the virus has not been detected in Kleberg County, it is expected to eventually arrive there. When it does the sheriffs department is already looking at ways to better protect inmates and officers.

One idea is to write some people tickets instead of taking them to jail.

"The smaller cases, misdemeanor cases," Kirkpatrick said. "It's those individuals that, the unavoidable things particularly serious felonies, violent crimes, that we really can't get around. Those are the ones we won't have much of a choice but to incarcerate those individuals.

The sheriff added that if an inmate is thought to have the coronavirus there are cells where they can be isolated until the threat has passed.

