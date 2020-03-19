KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County Commissioners held an emergency meeting Wednesday to establish a remote testing site and collection area for those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Commissioners voted unanimously to use the Presbyterian Pan American FEMA dome as that testing site, and they are looking to go live at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said he would not limit the testing to just residents of his county -- still, you cannot just show up.

To receive a test you must first call your doctor or Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg's Emergency Room at 361-595-9746 to receive an assessment by phone. They ask that you do not show up at the ER because by doing so you could put others at risk.

Once you are given the green light to go to the FEMA dome, hospital officials will take a swab and that sample will be sent to a lab for testing. Those results could come back as soon as 24 hours.

The FEMA dome is located on a school campus. Officials said most of the students have already left.

Meanwhile, Judge Madrid is pleading with the community to consider allowing the elderly population in the county to have a specific time they are able to shop for groceries. He is asking that residents make that time from 8-9:30 a.m.

