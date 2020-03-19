KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A remote testing site and collection area will go live at Saturday in Kleberg County at the recreation hall building at the Dick Kleberg Park.

Kleberg County Commissioners held an emergency meeting Wednesday to establish a remote testing site and collection area for those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. They initially voted to use the Presbyterian Pan American FEMA dome as that testing site, with the goal of going live at 8 a.m. Saturday, but the facility declined.

On Thursday, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid announced that an alternative site has been located. The new site at Dick Kleberg park and will be operational this Saturday.

Madrid said the park will be closed during the testing period and will be professionally disinfected once it is no longer in use.

Testing will not be limited to just residents of Kleberg County, but you can't just show up.

To receive a test you must first call your doctor or Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg's Emergency Room at 361-595-9746 to receive an assessment by phone. They ask that you do not show up at the ER because by doing so you could put others at risk.

Once you are given the green light to go to the FEMA dome, hospital officials will take a swab and that sample will be sent to a lab for testing. Those results could come back as soon as 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Judge Madrid is pleading with the community to consider allowing the elderly population in the county to have a specific time they are able to shop for groceries. He is asking that residents make that time from 8-9:30 a.m.

