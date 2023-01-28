Kleberg Livestock Show: Peewee Division welcomes five- and six-year olds

The show cows are about half a ton, so when it's time to show there are adults ready to step in if need be.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kleberg County livestock show is back and so is their 'pee-wee-division' where kiddos show a heifer or steer.

Basically, a little human showing a huge animal.

Meet charlotte, Katherine, Addison and Olivia Schubert.

They're part of the fairly new peewee division

Kathleen Schubert AG teacher in riviera ISD mother of charlotte Katherine Addison and Olivia.

"Last year, I proposed to start a new peewee cattle division to grow our cattle show," said Schubert.

the kids are in charge of maintaining their cattle before the big show.

"Bathe them, feed them, brush them and we walk them," said the girls.

The show cows are about half a ton, so when it's time to show there are adults ready to step in if need be.

"There are allowed to have a cattle exhibitor in the JLS next week that is able to walk in and be with them and there's also a plethora of ring help to make sure that nobody gets hurt because it needs to be a positive experience for the kids to get them in and out safely," said Schubert.

The peewee division grew from last year.

"I hope every year, we see an increase because without kids and educating them about sustainable agriculture, we won't have food in our future, so this is such an important part of our heritage and our county," she added.

When they get to high school and show an animal, they have the opportunity to gain a four-year scholarship, so starting them young could help later.

"I've learned so many lessons through showing and through working. Hard work and perseverance and I believe all these kids have learned it too. They've worked so hard for this," said Jaycee Collins, the Kleberg Kennedy Junior Livestock Show Intermediate Queen.

Shows will go all the way to Febuary 4th.

