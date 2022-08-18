Judge Inna Klein supporters say DA's complaints against her are politically motivated

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct dismissed complaints filed against 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Republican Party held a news conference at the County Courthouse Thursday accusing the District Attorney's Office of a political attack against 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein.

Local Republican Party Chair Barbie Baker spoke to members of multiple organizations in front of the courthouse.

"The accusations of judicial misconduct, specifically that in November 2021 she listened in on jury deliberations, highlighted the short- and long-term negative effects of political games," Baker said.

Klein was recused from multiple cases earlier this month over concerns that she had a conflict of interest with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office. Visiting Judge Sid Harle reached the conclusion that a new judge must be appointed in at least two court cases Klein was presiding over.

This all stemmed from the murder trial of Derek Parra in November of last year. The Nueces County DA's Office contacted the State Bar of Texas' Ethics Division and Judicial Commission about claims that Klein, along with prosecutors and the defense, viewed a broadcast of jurors deliberating in the courtroom.

During that time, jurors were ordered to deliberate in the courtroom because of COVID-19 concerns.

Baker made the case that accusations against Klein of judicial misconduct cost taxpayers money and further overwhelm the County's caseload for what she says are political purposes.

"If you're truly working for the citizens of this community, if you're truly working for the taxpayers, then you work to remedy situations," Baker said. "You work to fix things. You don't work to create more problems and more expenses for the taxpayers."

Last week, 3NEWS learned Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez had requested the recusal of Klein from the 214th District from all criminal cases.

In an official statement Gonzalez said, "as a result, the Nueces County District Attorney's Office requests that Judge Klein recuse herself in any manner, wherein the Nueces County District Attorney's Office is a part and or a party representative."

Then on Aug. 11, 3NEWS obtained footage revealing that court staff, prosecutors and defense attorneys were aware video and audio recordings were being made in the courtroom for what may have been an entire year.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct recently dismissed complaints filed against Klein, a main point in Baker's speech to fellow supporters; but Defense Attorney Terry Shamsie, who has been involved in multiple cases Klein has already been recused of, said this is about more than politics.

"Her staff knew what was going on, and those defense lawyers and the prosecutors and her staff knew what they were doing, and they knew it was unethical," Shamsie said.

He said the State Commission's dismissal of complaints against Klein can be interpreted in different ways. For her supporters it's a victory, but Shamsie said it might be more complicated than that.

"The Commission never said, 'You didn't do anything wrong,' they just said it was resolved," Shamsie said. "And I'm sure there's going to be more to that later on."

As of Thursday, the Nueces County District Attorney is still asking that Klein recuse herself from all active cases involving their office. However, Gonzalez and Klein remained quiet Thursday and refused to comment.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.