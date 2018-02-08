Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Catholic broadcasting station out of Corpus Christi received a public service award Thursday from the Texas Association of Broadcasters in Austin.

89.5 FM KLUX in Corpus Christi was presented with the 2018 Bonner McLane Public Service Award for the station's community service during Hurricane Harvey. KLUX remained on air as Harvey made landfall and provided continuous advisories from the National Weather Service.

