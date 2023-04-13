Backpacks banned for 2nd-5th graders after knife, box cutter found Wednesday at Faye Webb Elementary

A letter from the school that was sent to parents said the weapons were found in two different students backpacks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A steak knife was found in one student's backpack and a box cutter in another at Faye Webb Elementary on Wednesday, school officials said in a letter home to parents.

The letter said a report was made to school administration about a student having a weapon at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The backpack of the student was immediately searched away from other students and staff members.

"An investigation revealed a steak knife was indeed brought to school," the letter said. "Upon further investigation, a small box-cutter was located with another student."

The school is banning backpacks for all 2nd-5th graders for the rest of the year, the letter said, but a clear backpack is acceptable if needed.

The letter said the students were disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct. School officials also are asking parents to talk with their kids about bringing such items to school.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!