Fire at the Knights Inn Corpus Christi at North Beach sends one person to the hospital

Fire crews were able to put out the fire and save many units, but the entire roofline of one building has been destroyed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hotel on North Beach caught on fire earlier this afternoon.

According to officials, there was heavy fire in three rooms upon the fire departments arrival. One person was injured in the fire and transported to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

