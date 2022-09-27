Know the new voting rules before you head to the polls for the upcoming election

Texas residents will be electing a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general during the upcoming midterms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been one year since Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law some of the most sweeping voting restrictions in the country. However, the upcoming midterm elections will be the first time many voters have cast a ballot under the new voting rules.

Voter turnout is expected to be high, as Texans will be selecting, among others, a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general to serve for the next four years.

Knowing what to expect in the run-up to Nov. 8 is one of the keys to having your vote count.

Here is what has changed since 2020:

In Texas, drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling locations have been banned -- provisions that came into use and were popular during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, it is now a state jail felony for a public official to give a mail-in ballot application to someone who did not ask for one, even if the voter is qualified to vote by mail.

And speaking of mail-in ballots, to get one in Texas, you need to have a reason. Those include being: 65 years or older, sick or disabled, out of the county on election day and during early voting or confined in jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.

If you are voting by mail, keep in mind that you will now need to provide either your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number twice: once on the application form, and once on the envelope in which you return your ballot.

Also, if you assist someone who needs help filling out a ballot, you will be asked to recite an oath stating that you did not pressure the voter. You will also be required to fill out paperwork disclosing your relationship to the voter.

Some upcoming deadlines to keep in mind: You must be registered to vote by Oct. 11. Early voting begins on Oct. 24.

To get a mail-in ballot, your application has to be received by Oct. 28.

You can request a mail-in ballot online with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.