CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In light of the Tuesday sentencing of a man who was a part of a synthetic marijuana operation in the Coastal Bend, 3News found out if the epidemic is still on the rise.

"It can cause heart attacks, it can cause strokes, it can cause muscle damage, kidney damage, because its hundreds of different chemicals - you don't know what they're made of," said Kim Onufrak, Clinical Director at the Health District.

The popular drug, also known as K-12 and Scooby Snacks, is still being sold and used, but a local organization says it's not as common as it once was in the Coastal Bend.

"Our numbers in that area have seen a decline. We don't have people coming in trying to kick that habit, or you know coming in high off of that," PDAP Counselor Annikka Trejo said.

According to Trejo, the awareness of the drug's effects is why she believes fewer people are using it.

"I feel like we're making it a lot more known what happens when you're on it. People have been going to jail also when they get caught for it. It's not just a little slap on the wrist when you're caught on it," Trejo said.

But despite efforts to get the synthetic marijuana off of the streets, it's still easy to get your hands on.

"It's not easily found in drug testing, and it is sold in convenience stores, at gas stations so you can find it anywhere," Trejo said.

Trejo also says you could get the drug from just about anywhere.

"I used synthetic for quite a few years, and I guess it was easily accessible, and it got the job done," Trejo said.

Although some people say they believe the synthetic marijuana use has declined, Onufrak warns that the drug is still out there and can be deadly.

"You don't know what's in it. Just beware of the products you're putting into your body, that you're ingesting," Onufrak said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: