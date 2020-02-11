Kolda Elementary on precautionary lockout status

The school went on lockout after reports of a suspicious person in the neighborhood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kolda Elementary is on lockout status, according to officials with the CCISD police department.

The school is safe, officials said, but is on lockout as a precaution after reports of a suspicious person in the neighborhood.

This safety measure is precautionary, officials said, and said there is no threat to the school.

A lockout means that there may be a threat from the outside of the school, which is different from a lockdown when the threat is thought to be inside the school.

Stay with 3News for updates on this developing story.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.