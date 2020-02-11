Kolda Elementary on precautionary lockout status

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kolda Elementary is on lockout status, according to officials with the CCISD police department.
The school is safe, officials said, but is on lockout as a precaution after reports of a suspicious person in the neighborhood.
This safety measure is precautionary, officials said, and said there is no threat to the school.
A lockout means that there may be a threat from the outside of the school, which is different from a lockdown when the threat is thought to be inside the school.
