Survivor of horrific Portland attack to share her story in new documentary

Kristene Chapa is the sole survivor of a brutal assault back in 2012. Now, her tale is being documented in a new series.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we near the grim 10-year anniversary of a horrific attack on two young women at a Portland Park, the story of survival of one of those teens is being documented in a new series.

Kristene Chapa is the sole survivor after she and her girlfriend Mollie Olgin were both tied up, sexually assaulted, and shot in the head back in 2012. After a miraculous recovery, Chapa still has wounds both visible and not.

Director Charlie Minn is in the Coastal Bend from New York to film the documentary this week. It will be a series of talks with family, friends, and Chapa herself.

Ahead of these interview she met with 3News anchor Leslie Adami to discuss why she agreed to the documentary and message she wants to share.

"I want them to know that they're not alone and they're loved and to never give up. Every day is struggle and I fight every day to be here, but I choose to be here."

We'll have more on this journey of resilience, and even hear from the documentary filmmaker, coming up tonight. Tune in to our 10:00 newscast for more.

