Popular payroll, timekeeping system used by City of Corpus Christi hit with ransomware attack

The City of Corpus Christi is one of tens of thousands of organizations affected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A company known for its timekeeping system and is used for payroll in tens of thousands of businesses internationally was recently impacted by a ransomware attack.

A spokesperson for Ultimate Kronos Group, UKG, released the following statement Monday regarding the attack:

“UKG recently became aware of a ransomware incident that has disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, which houses solutions used by a limited number of our customers. We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, have alerted our affected customers and informed the authorities, and are working with leading cybersecurity experts. We recognize the seriousness of the issue and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services.”

"They're saying 7-10 weeks that they may be back up, but we already placed our business continuity plans," Peter Collins, IT director for the City of Corpus Christi said.

Though Kronos does timekeeping and payroll, Collins said the city's payroll system was not at all affected.

"This does not affect our payroll system, the only part that we used Kronos for was timekeeping," Collins said.

Collins said those companies that did use Kronos for payroll are probably having a much harder time.

More than 40 million people use Kronos every day. At this time, it is unclear when Kronos will recover from the attack. The company said it will continue to provide more information as it becomes available. It's also unclear how many companies were impacted.

According to USA Today, high profile companies that use Kronos systems include Tesla and Puma.

Flaws in software vulnerability are rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices. Recently, a software threat was exploited in the online game Minecraft, a popular game owned by Microsoft. Earlier this year, the Georgia-based company Colonial Pipeline, which operates 5,500 miles of pipeline from Texas up to New York, was impacted by a cybersecurity attack.