Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The first day of Kwanza came to a close on Wednesday, and although the holiday is celebrated around the world, many people don't know what Kwanzaa is.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day event meant to help celebrate the African American culture and community.

Each day of Kwanzaa represents seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

While Kwanzaa does draw from the African culture, it started in the United States.

"By Doctor Karenga, who was an African American history professor at California State University and it began in 1966," local leader Evelyn Cooper said.

According to Cooper, Kwanzaa wasn't widely acknowledged in Corpus Christi until the 2000's when she first hosted a city-wide celebration.

"We wanted to bring it to the community to focus on community unity," Cooper said.

Cooper is bringing Kwanzaa to the community once again.

"There will be singing there will be African dance. We'll spotlight African American owned businesses in our community," Cooper said.

Cooper host the Kwanzaa event to keep the tradition of alive and educate a younger generation.

"So they know that it's not just about the things they're familiar with, but there is a deeper and broader meeting," Cooper said.

Even if you are not African American Cooper welcomes anyone to join the celebration to learn and have fun.

The Kwanzaa bash will be held from 6-8 p.m, on Friday at the Oval Williams Center.

