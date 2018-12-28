Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Friday marked the third day of Kwanzaa, a holiday that aims to highlight the African-American culture and community.

Kiii News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live from a Kwanzaa celebration at the Oveal Williams Senior Center to show how Corpus Christi celebrates the holiday.

