CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas may be over, but Kwanzaa is just beginning.

The holiday is not a religious one, and it is celebrated for seven days in honor of African-American culture.

Compared to Christmas and Hanukkah, Kwanzaa is a much newer holiday.

"It started in 1966," Evelyn Cooper said. "Dr. Karenga saw an opportunity for African-Americans to celebrate their roots."

Cooper is the owner of an Afro-centric boutique and travels the world to collect different items. She said during that time, she has seen many Kwanzaa celebrations.

"On the east coast and somewhat on the west coast, people really celebrate Kwanzaa," Cooper said.

So when Camille Sneed and her son Cameron discovered the holiday, it seemed like a no-brainer to celebrate.

"This is amazing and it's happening in so many different places," Camille said. "'Why are we not doing it?' Well, we're going to make that change this year and we are going to do it."

And go for it they did.

"I like how my mom goes all out on Kwanzaa," Cameron said.

As soon as Christmas is over, the Kwanzaa decorations come out.

"The very next day, Dec. 26, we get out the kibhara, which is a beautiful candle piece here," Camille said. "Honor the blood of our African ancestors. The beauty of our African skin, and the harvest and the growth that is so important to the African continent."

The seven candles symbolize the seven principles recognized during Kwanzaa: unity, collective work, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

"I appreciate Umoja because unity sounds really good because we could all use a little unity sometimes," Cameron said.

