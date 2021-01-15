Missing Child from Corpus Christi last seen near Rand Morgan Rd

Ky Balboa was last seen on Jan. 14 at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the area of 9500 Sedalia Trail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the public's help in locating 9-year-old Ky Balboa. He was last seen today at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the area of 9500 Sedalia Trail.

Balboa is described as a Black male, approximately 4’6’ tall, weighing 61 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with navy blue sleeves and blue jean pants.

Call 911 if you see Balboa or have any information as to where he might be.

