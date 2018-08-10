Corpus Christi (KIII News) — La Nina is one of the replicas of the ship Christopher Columbus sailed to the new world, but after being damaged during Hurricane Harvey, the upkeep of the boat has been difficult. La Nina was flooded for four months after Harvey.

The Columbus Sailing Association was able to clean the ship but there is still so much more that needs to be done, and the organization can't afford to fix it.

Members of the Columbus Sailing Association have dwindled to three making it hard to preserve La Nina.

There have been a few people interested in taking over ownership, but no one has pulled the trigger.

President Kim Mrazek views the ship as her child, and she saw it when it first docked into Corpus Christi and even sailed on it.

Mrazek's dream would be for an educational institution to take ownership of the La Nina

"That could offer a 15th-century sailing class, That could offer 15th-century carpentry. How was she put together? How was she built? How do they form the knees? How do they bend the lumber to go on the cantilever deck as it should," Mrazek said.

Currently, Mrazek is still sending out proposals for possible owners.

According to Mrazek, La Nina still has much life left but the ship does need a new bottom, and that would cost around $30,000.

