CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera has announced that they will temporarily close their doors beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.
With the challenges of the COVID-19, La Palmera Mall carefully made this decision not only for the 100 retail shops and dining businesses throughout La Palmera, but for the community.
"We admire and respect the important work being done by so many to protect us during this critical time, including first responders and those in healthcare. We must all do our part and be extraordinary stewards for our community and in caring for one another. We are confident in our community’s ability to meet this challenge," added officials.
Officials at La Palmera Mall say they will continue to monitor the situation working closely with state and local officials. They will provide additional information regarding the opening date via social media channels or at their website, www.lapalmera.com
"Please note that during this time some of our restaurants and stores with exterior entrance is may choose to remain open for take out curbside and delivery orders only," stated La Palmera officials in a Facebook post.
Dillard’s (361) 991-7300
Monday – Saturday 11am-7pm / Sunday 12pm-6pm
Chili’s Grill & Bar (361) 994-0010 — 11am–9pm
Online and phone orders/Full menu, No alcohol
Curbside Only / Door Dash and Favor
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria (361) 980-8600 — 11 am–9 pm
Online and phone orders/Full menu, no alcohol
Carryout / Door Dash, Favor and Uber Eats
LongHorn Steakhouse (361) 906-0422 — Sun–Thurs 11am–9pm/Fri-Sat 11am–10pm
Online and phone orders/limited menu, including alcohol
Carryout, Curbside and Delivery by LongHorn / Favor
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro (361) 991-0078 — 11 am–9 pm
Online and phone orders/Full menu, including beer and wine
Carryout and Delivery by P.F. Chang’s / Door Dash, Grubhub and UberEats
