La Palmera Mall closed due to power outage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A power outage has La Palmera Mall closed Wednesday morning.
The outage is due to "planned maintenance," according to the AEP outage map and Sarona Winfrey, spokesperson with La Palmera Mall.
"AEP Texas crews performed scheduled maintenance at La Palmera overnight Tuesday that included a planned outage," a statement from the mall said. "During the work, AEP discovered some older infrastructure that needed to be replaced."
Crews are currently working to replace the equipment. Winfrey said they hope to have power back on by noon, but that could change. For now, all doors to mall are closed and locked.
This is developing story, stay with 3NEWS for updates.
