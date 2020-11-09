La Palmera Mall hires first Hispanic woman as General Manager

She's no stranger to the mall, having held a 20 year career with it, which as many of you may remember was formerly Padre Staples Mall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations are in order following some exciting news coming out of La Palmera as they announce Amanda Sanchez as the new General Manager there.

She is the first woman and Hispanic leader to fill the GM position in the mall's 50 year history. Sanchez is also a graduate of Carroll High School here in Corpus Christi.

She's no stranger to the mall, having held a 20 year career with it, which as many of you may remember was formerly Padre Staples Mall.

According to a release announcing the big news -- Sanchez has served in various capacities -- but most recently as Assistant General Manager since 2013.