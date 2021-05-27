La Palmera Mall celebrates the return to normal operating hours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a party under the palms at La Palmera Mall Thursday evening as a mariachi band was brought in to help celebrate the mall's return to normal operating hours.
During the pandemic, the mall temporarily closed last year and then opened back up with scaled back hours.
"It feels great to be able to have a sense of normalcy and to be able to see faces and see everybody enjoying being back out again," Amanda Sanchez, the general manager at La Palmera said.
Beginning June 1, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
