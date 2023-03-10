La Palmera to host annular eclipse party Oct. 14

The mall's event will take place upstairs with several merchants participating.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another event has been added to the roster for Oct. 14’s annular solar eclipse.



La Palmera will host a party from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. inside the mall, on the upper level.



Guests will enjoy free family-friendly activities, while supplies last, including decorating a “cosmic cookie” with Great American Cookies; a glitter bar with Bloom Beauty Studio; a solar selfie station; and incense samples from Earthbound Trading Co.



The first 100 guests will also receive free solar glasses for eclipse viewing.



