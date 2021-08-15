All-clear given to La Porte, Seabrook residents following shelter-in-place order due to odor

La Porte Emergency Management says the odor still may be present when you turn your air conditioning back on, but should dissipate over time.

LA PORTE, Texas — The all-clear has been given after a shelter-in-place order had been in place for La Porte about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The order was put in place due to an odor in the area. It was an odor that many reached out to KHOU 11 about. A shelter-in-place was also issued in Seabrook. Seabrook officials said it was issued due to an incident in Deer Park.

According to Harris County Pollution Control, the chemical being released was hydrogen sulfide and officials said the chemical will irritate the respiratory system.

If you're concerned about the odor, you can contact the La Porte non-emergency line at 281-471-2141.

#AllClear | The City is issuing an All Clear for the Shelter in Place. City officials are coordinating with Harris County Pollution Control as they continue to conduct air monitoring throughout the area. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/H9hJIWEGRt — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) August 16, 2021

La Porte Emergency Management said it got calls from residents who were reporting an odor and an airborne irritant, which prompted the shelter-in-place.

Air monitoring is continuing in the area.

#Update | Harris County Pollution Control has responded to conduct air monitoring and assist in identifying the source of the odor. We recommend that you remain sheltered in place at your location until the City issues an All Clear. — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) August 16, 2021

The city of Seabrook issued a shelter-in-place for a few hours, too. The city gave the all-clear just before midnight.

The City of Seabrook has issued an ALL CLEAR and the SHELTER IN PLACE has been lifted. The Seabrook Office of Emergency Management continues to coordinate with Harris County Pollution Control as they continue to conduct air monitoring throughout the area. — Seabrook, Texas (@SeabrookTX) August 16, 2021