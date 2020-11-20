“I think every child at Christmas time, they want a toy and we want to make that happen for these kids."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Helping to bring Christmas joy to children all over South Texas, that's the mission of 'Toys for Tots' and the La Posada foundation.

That's right and today, toys for tots received a huge toy donation from the Nueces County emergency services district number two in Flour Bluff.

Thursday morning organizers of the annual La Posada event on Padre Island gathered at the fire station in the bluff to announce their new partnership with the fire department. They teamed up to buy more than four hundred dollars’ worth of toys and this is just the beginning.



Of course, La Posada puts together the lighted boat parade in the island canals every year and the event is still on this year.

“I think every child at Christmas time, they want a toy and we want to make that happen for these kids,” said Sandy Groves with La Posada Foundation. “We want to bring a little bit of joy to some families that just can’t provide for them.”

Last year the group collected over five thousand toys and more than 30-thousand dollars.

There will be an added event to the list of parades this year, ESD 2 will be helping to put on a land parade around padre island on December 6.



Then the lighted boat parades will begin on December 11 around the Snoopy's and doc's area. On Saturday, December 12 the group will then parade the boats throughout the rest of the Padre Island canals.

