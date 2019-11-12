INGLESIDE, Texas — The La Quinta Ship Channel has been closed to all vessel traffic as U.S. Coast Guard crews search for a crew member that went missing Tuesday morning after a vessel sank near Ingleside, Texas.

According to watchstanders at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, they received notification of the vessel sinking about 100 yards north of Ingleside Point at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two men were reportedly on the vessel when it sank, and one was found safe by another vessel in the area. The other crew member is still missing.

The La Quinta Ship Channel was closed to traffic due to the location of the sunken vessel, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. They have crews working to salvage the vessel and coordinate pollution response efforts.

Meanwhile, U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching by air and by boat to find the missing crew member. The Port of Corpus Christi Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife are also assisting in the search.

