La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022.

The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.

The aesthetic of a more updated library may be appealing for some folks, but there are some other benefits to more enhancements. "One of the things that's proposed is a deck for the back of the library, which is very important because the back of the library backs up to Blucher Park," Carlos adds. "Having a deck would actually provide more availability to the birding community."

The library will remain the community's traditional library complete with some books that date back to the 1900's. However, families have access to high-speed internet continues to be a challenge.

"A lot of our patrons come here to access the Internet for educational purposes for, you know, to help them advance in a career in the workforce," Carlos explains.

Some residents also conduct job interviews through the library. "We have had some successful stories where, you know, once the interview is done, we speak to the patron and they say, 'Hey, thank you, we got the job'," Carlos adds. "So you know that, that makes us feel real good that we could actually help out the community that way."

The community's support speaks volumes of the library. Carlos told 3NEWS, "Them coming to the voting polls and voting for it really makes us feel proud that it's something that they will support."

This multi-million-dollar project has the potential to create a more welcoming environment for residents, but voters will have to make their voice heard on Bond 2022. "It's proposition D," Carlos said. "So, once you see proposition D, you'll know that that's for the library for the remodel of La Retama Central Library."

