Labonte Park was filled with families having fun in the sun this Easter Sunday

If you would like to join in on the fun next year, reserve a spot for you and your family on the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation website.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Each year, members of the community gather at Labonte Park to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Campers like Juan came out to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. "It means a lot to have the day off. I work every day, you see my uniform still here, my job. So I'm happy to be here on Sunday today. The family cooked burgers and hot dogs and had a good time."

Another attendee, Leslie Vasquez, has been enjoying this tradition for the ten years that her family has set up camp at the beloved location.

She feels that it's a good way for the kids to enjoy the outdoors and take a break from technology. "It's just good to see them riding their bikes around, and playing freeze tag and stuff like that," Vasquez said. "We have an Easter piñata for them and then adults play games also."

Neither the fun or the food was in short supply. The Vasquez family started barbecuing on Friday, and continued throughout the weekend.

With all of the activity taking place over the holiday weekend, trash may be a concern when the celebration ends and families pack up and take off.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd told 3NEWS, "We have team members picking up trash throughout the weekend. All hands on deck come Monday. Regional Parks, Labonte and West Guth are usually completed in one day."

One thing is for sure, this Easter Sunday created great memories for everyone who showed up to the park. If you would like to join in on the fun next year, reserve a spot for you and your family here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.