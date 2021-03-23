Labonte Park open for Easter weekend camping with limited sites available

Available spots will be reduced from 101 to 62.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan on taking the family camping at Labonte Park on Easter weekend, registration will open up today.

Normally, there are 101 sites available for families, but because of COVID-19, that number has been reduced to 62, officials said at a City Council meeting Tuesday.

Labonte Park is a popular place for families to celebrate Easter weekend and spots are expected to go quickly. Here's what you need to know.

One campsite may be requested, reserved, and paid in advance online.

Only one (1) campsite allowed per customer request.

An email approval will be required in order to make payment within 24 hours.

Approved campsite requests not paid within the allowed 24 hours will be voided.

Fees

Campsite Fee: $28 for up to three days of camping per campsite.

Maximum of one (1) campsite request allowed per person.

RV Campsite Fee: $55 for up to three days of camping per campsite.

Maximum of one (1) RV campsite request allowed per person.

You can find rules of the park here.

Visit register.ccparkandrec.com or call 361-826-3460 for more information.

