LaBonte Park set to receive new renovations following old water plant demolition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City Of Corpus Christi will soon demolish its old water treatment plant along the Nueces River.

City officials had been holding out hope that someone might want to re-develop the property but that never happened.

The old Cunningham Water Treatment Plant in Calallen has stood along the Nueces River for over 70 years. But for the past 25 years or so, it's sat abandoned and will soon be demolished.

Corpus Christi Councilmen Mike Pusley and Billy Lerma agreed that something needed to be done with the site. That's because the City has big plans for the area as part of LaBonte Park improvements that are on the way.

"The City did an RFI," Pusley said. "They sent out all kinds of brochures and pictures of the building inside and out to see if anyone was interested in coming in here and trying to develop this into some kind of retail business, but they had no one interested."

Lerma said that he has high hopes for the future of the park and it's upcoming renovations.

"You know where the river is at people use that constantly," Lerma said. "Boaters, fisherman, this wooded area back here will be having nature trails in it with lighting. And they were going to be looking at putting other things in the next 10 to 20 acres out here."

Lerma said the City is looking at putting in over $2 million worth of improvements in the area. He said that sometime during the summer the old water treatment plant will be demolished. Then in August the master plan for the area will be approved by the Council. Lerma believes in a year or two, residents won't recognize the area after the all the improvements that will be made.

