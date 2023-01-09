Labor Day weekend could attract nearly 20K visitors to Port Aransas, tourism experts say

One resort in town said they are at 100 percent capacity as people have been streaming into town since Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traditionally, the Labor Day weekend marks the end of the summer tourist season, but in Port Aransas, tourism officials are definitely excited about what they believe is going to be another big holiday weekend.

3NEWS found a number of people already out on the beach, relaxing and enjoying the cloud cover. One couple sitting on their beach blanket said they were from Ohio and ended up here instead of Florida because of Hurricane Idalia.

President & CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce Brett Stawar said his numbers are predicting a very lucrative tourism weekend.

"All of our forecasts are that it’s going to even be a bit over last year in terms of revenue and bookings and check-ins. So, we will see about 80% occupancy here on the island," he said.

Palmilla Beach Resort Vice President of Development and Operations Gregory Carr said they’re booked solid.

”We are expecting 100% occupancy at Palmilla. The beach is already filling up. Folks have been coming in since yesterday," he said.

He also cut the ribbon marking the opening of the resorts Starbucks shop located in this old food trailer. We found Mallory Riddle inside that trailer serving up folks their lattes. A line had quickly formed as people in Port Aransas were anxious to finally be able to get their Starbucks fix.

"We have the coffee by day and we also have a liquor at night which is nice you know. So, you are able to get an experience here and be close to the beach," said Palmilla Resort Starbucks Shift Manager Mallory Riddle.

The beach is the biggest draw here. This town of 3,000 residents is about to swell to around 20,000 people as everyone is looking to make the most of the end of Summer 2023.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!