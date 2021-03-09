DPS intends to increase patrol this Labor Day weekend

According to DPS Sergeant Nathan Bradley, last year during this same holiday there were over 70,000 citations and warnings issued.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Labor Day weekend around the corner DPS will also be increasing enforcement to stop potential traffic violations.

According to DPS Sergeant Nathan Bradley, last year during this same holiday there were over 70,000 citations and warnings issued.

“Put your seatbelt on,” Bradley said. “If you’re going to partake in alcoholic beverages over the holiday make sure you have plans such as a designated driver or resources like Uber or Lyft to get you home safely."

According to Bradley 10,000 of the citations that were issued last year were for speeding and seatbelt violations. 402 of those were also for DWI’s.

If you are unsure on how to plan your holiday weekend, here is a list of helpful tips from the DPS website.