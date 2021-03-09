DPS intends to increase patrol this Labor Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Labor Day weekend around the corner DPS will also be increasing enforcement to stop potential traffic violations.
According to DPS Sergeant Nathan Bradley, last year during this same holiday there were over 70,000 citations and warnings issued.
“Put your seatbelt on,” Bradley said. “If you’re going to partake in alcoholic beverages over the holiday make sure you have plans such as a designated driver or resources like Uber or Lyft to get you home safely."
According to Bradley 10,000 of the citations that were issued last year were for speeding and seatbelt violations. 402 of those were also for DWI’s.
If you are unsure on how to plan your holiday weekend, here is a list of helpful tips from the DPS website.
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- Know your route before beginning your trip.
- Don’t drive fatigued. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them, if possible. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).