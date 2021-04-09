Labor Day weekend sees many travelers in the Costal Bend as they exit off planes

Apart from at least one weather delay in Houston, most of the flights were on time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi International Airport experienced several travelers, this Labor Day weekend.

The terminal saw plenty of foot traffic as individuals arrived yesterday afternoon. Apart from at least one weather delay in Houston, most of the flights were on time.



Some people came to Corpus Christi for a big bull riding show this weekend. There were also a few passengers that were just pleased to be back in the Coastal Bend.

One passenger by the name of Richard Jones was visiting from Mexico. Jones is one of the many people who is enthusiastic about participating in this show.

"Were actually bucking bulls tomorrow on the USS Lexington for the Professional Bull Riders Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause," Jones said.

Other passengers, such as Ray Brown, who was heading to Rockport, said it was an easy process to follow.

"It was good not having a whole lot of people going through the security checkpoint," Brown said. "It was real fast, not bad at all flying out of Detroit."