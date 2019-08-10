CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monika de la Garza, with the Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, breaks down the latest unemployment numbers reported in our region and where you can find training and work if you are searching.

Since last year the unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend has gone down from 5% to 4.4%. From July of this year to August the rates also went down around the area.

If you would like to see more of the opportunities Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend provides you can head here.

