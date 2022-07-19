Lack of rain a contributing factor to high amount of dead fish in Port Aransas, nature officials say

According to Rae Mooney, Port Aransas Nature Preserve Manager, factors such as lack of rain and evaporation play a role in the large amount of dead fish being seen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For residents in Port Aransas, the lack of water in our area is leading to a surplus of dead fish turning up around town.

According to Rae Mooney, Port Aransas Nature Preserve Manager, factors such as lack of rain and evaporation are playing a role in the high amount of dead fish being seen.

"Unlike other fish kills, you may have experienced a red tide event which is caused by a toxin," Mooney said. "This is just a low oxygen environment the fish can't survive in."

Mooney said there are no plans for a cleanup because it will happen naturally, and confirms that aside from being an eye-sore, the fish are not a hazard to residents.

"It might smell a little bit, but feel confidently there will be vultures, coyotes that will eat a lot of the fish so it will go to good use," Mooney said.

