Lack of sidewalks in parts of Flour Bluff prompt response from City of Corpus Christi

The $14 million Yorktown to Don Patricio Project from Bond 2022 will not cover the entire area of The Bluff, only a portion.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What began with a note over safety concerns for students, ended up highlighting a much larger issue in the Flour Bluff area -- the lack of sidewalks.

At a committee meeting for Persons with Disabilities back in April, the engineering subcommittee received a note regarding the intersection at Purdue and Flour Bluff Drive not having a crosswalk, and there being a lack of sidewalks around the surrounding area.

3NEWS checked with the City of Corpus Christi to see whether they're working on that request.

Assistant Director of Public Works Renee Couture said the city's engineering services department confirmed they did receive the subcommittee's request to look into that area further. Couture said the report mentioned two intersections: Flour Bluff Drive and Sea Oak.

"Those two intersections are going to be included as part of the Bond 2022 Flour Bluff project that extends from Yorktown to Don Patricio,” she said.

3NEWS received a statement from Flour Bluff ISD that the city is looking into projects surrounding that area.



Flour Bluff ISD always maintains open lines of communication with the City of Corpus Christi and our city council members. Flour Bluff ISD works diligently to ensure that any issues or concerns that may arise are promptly addressed and resolved. The city of Corpus Christi has always been responsive to the needs and concerns of the district, and we appreciate their ongoing partnership in supporting the education and well-being of our students and community.

The school district shared that most students who live around the Purdue and Flour Bluff Drive intersection normally take the bus. There's a little over 72 miles of sidewalks throughout the Flour Bluff area. The $14 million Yorktown to Don Patricio project from Bond 2022 will not cover the entire area of The Bluff, only a portion.

"Voters approved a project along Flour Bluff Drive between Don Patricio and Yorktown,” Couture said. “And that particular project is not only going to include improvements along the street, but also focus on sidewalks, curb and gutter, ADA ramps, utility improvements, and street lighting. So some of the concerns presented by the subcommittee will be addressed during that project."

3NEWS asked Couture if there are plans in place that will create a more ADA-friendly environment for Flour Bluff beyond the Don Patricio, Yorktown area. As for now - she couldn't provide an exact timeline, but did share bond, development projects and safety program initiatives play a key role in getting problem areas addressed.

