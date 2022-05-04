Laguna Shores Project nears final stages

A ribbon cutting is set for the completion of the project on May 26 at 1 p.m. near the Van Galen Channel.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents and area businesses can let out a sigh of relief as construction for the Laguna Shores Project nears completion.

According to Sarah Munoz, Deputy Director of the Corpus Christi Public Works Department, motorists are still encouraged to use caution as they navigate construction zones.

"During the construction of this traffic signal there will be a few detours in place. We just urge residents to drive safely and use caution in the construction zones," Munoz said.

