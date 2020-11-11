Traffic alert: Parts of Laguna Shores Road closed for reconstruction

Three areas of Laguna Shores Road are closed, drivers here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The reconstruction of Laguna Shores Road began this month with the installation of a new traffic control plan that includes a full closure of three areas of Laguna Shores Road.

Segment 1: Graham Road to South Padre Island Drive was closed to thru traffic last week.

Segment 2: Caribbean Drive to Hustlin Hornet Drive will be closed to all traffic beginning on November 12.

Segment 3: Laguna Shores from Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street will be closed beginning on November 16. All three closures are projected to last for the full duration of the project.

Drivers are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Residents are also asked not to move barricades or traffic barrels along the construction path.

Full detour maps and project information can be found here.

