Laguna Shores Road construction nearly complete

Crews are taking on some of the last-minute work that's needed for completion, however, the end is near.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you live on the island or in Flour Bluff, you've probably noticed all the construction near Laguna Shores Road. Good news on Monday night, it looks like it's nearly finished.

Corpus Christi City Councilman Greg Smith tells us that this project has been in progress for some time and is schedule to be finished soon. Crews are taking on some of the last-minute work that's needed for completion, however, the end is near.

"Crews are doing the last-minute paving items, they're laying asphalt this week,” Smith said. “So, hopefully we'll have two out of three sections of Laguna Shores Road opening."

Smith adds they're hoping that those sections will be open by the first of January, or shortly thereafter.

