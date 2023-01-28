Lake CC Kid Fish kicks off Texas State Parks 100th celebration

Participants were given a free rod along with bait and tackle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual Kid Fish event was a huge success at lake Corpus Christi.

The history of kid-fish goes a long way with the park as kids from the ages 5 to 12 were able to fish for stocked rainbow trout for one hour.

Participants were given a free rod along with bait and tackle. All the outdoor educational recreation was a part of the Texas State Parks 100th celebration.

Park interpreter, Josie Gunter told 3NEWS how these events go a long way towards educating kids on outdoor fun.

Gunter said, "With recreation there's a lot of things to know. It can be kind of intimidating like getting started what kind of equipment do I need." She added. "Putting on these events encourages people to come out, it helps them get education on these types of things."

Despite foggy and damp weather, the event was a triumph.

