Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions

The Nueces River Authority said they believe the lake could rise anywhere from three-to-four feet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River.

That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up.

Now over 40%.

Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that all of the rain runoff now flowing down the Nueces River will continue to impact the water source for our area.

But will it be enough to get us out of this drought?

Lake Corpus Christi is just one of our water sources in which we are seeing a combined lake level of just over 40%.

3NEWS' sky view drone was out above Lake Corpus Christi Tuesday near Mathis, Texas. Leaders with the Nueces River Authority said they believe the lake could rise anywhere from three-to-four feet.

That is a good thing.

"It's looking like it might add upwards of 70-80 thousand perhaps if we are lucky 80 thousand acre feet," said Sam Sugarek with the Nueces River Authority.

Sugarek said all the recent rain fell in the right spot.

"We got lucky with the rain hitting a small portion of our watershed," Sugarek said.

Along the Nueces River, flooding continues in low lying areas and some roads between Three Rivers and Lake Corpus Christi.

"Take this very seriously, it's almost over," Sugarek said. "I think water should start to recede pretty soon here, I think Three Rivers has peaked and is slowly coming down. It will stay elevated for a couple of days at least."

Despite the amount of rain we got in our water shed, the City of Corpus Christi is not relaxing water restrictions just yet. Instead city leaders are choosing to wait until combined levels are at 50%. Currently, its just over 40%.

"We may not want to get out of stage one even if we do get to 50," City Manager Peter Zanoni said. "We're looking at the long term forecast we're getting weekly and sometimes two or three times a week updates from the National Weather Service. They are projecting another La Nina for the winter months. That means drier and hotter than normal."

