Lake Corpus Christi sees fluctuating water levels

The lake serves as one of many sources of drinking water and is currently 67-percent full.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lake Corpus Christi has lost nearly 20-percent of it's water since August of last year.

Six months ago the lake was nearly 87-percent full, but has increased since last year, when the lake was around 44-percent full.

