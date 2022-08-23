Corpus Christi won't end water restrictions until lake levels rise to 50% full

The combined lake levels currently sit at 39.8 percent.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Though levels at Lake Corpus Christi are expected to rise from recent rains, water restrictions may not end anytime soon.

The restrictions on watering will not end until combined lake levels reach 50 percent, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS.

The combined lake levels from Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir have risen by 2.9 percent over the last week and 1.1 percent since this time last month. Conditions will continue to rise the next two weeks with more rain in the watershed.

