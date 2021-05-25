Lake levels are up but not enough to lift drought restrictions in Corpus Christi

Lake levels are at 47.8% and need to get above 50% to get out of stage one drought restrictions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our combined lake levels went up higher than expected but not enough to get us out of the stage one drought restrictions.

The drought that has been drying up many water sources around our state had done quite a number on our two lakes. Choke Canyon and Corpus Christi lakes were at 35% a few weeks ago. But now, after the huge amount of rain we’ve seen lately, the lake levels are at 47.8%. It would have to get above 50% for us to be able to get out of first stage of drought restrictions.

"There is possibly some rain in the forecast but it has to land in the right spot to impact our watershed but as of now we don’t see another huge rain event coming as of now," said Gabriel Ramirez Assistant Director of Water Quality and Treatment with the City of Corpus Christi.

Ramirez said this continuing water crisis is exactly the reason we need to have a desalination plant up and running. That water would be added to our drinking water system and and would help give us a drought proof source of water.

The city is working on building a desal plant which if all goes as planned could start pumping out water by 2024!

